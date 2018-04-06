A Quiet Place Part II Reviews Released

A Quiet Place Part II reviews have officially been released online, and you can check them out below! So far, it's looking like critics are really liking director John Krasinski's follow-up to his breakout hit first film, which he also starred in, alongside wife Emily Blunt. This time Blunt will be stepping carrying the film on her own shoulders, as Krasinski's character died in the first installment. A Quiet Place Part II has over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing this, with just two bad reviews (compared to over twenty-five positive ones). Scroll below to see what critics are saying about A Quiet Place Part II:

Need Part III, ASAP No matter what drawbacks Part II may have had, RogerEbert.com's Nick Allen says it still made him want "Part III" to arrive ASAP: "In its best moments, "A Quiet Place Part II" reminded me of Steven Spielberg cutting loose with "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," letting his beasts rampage through a new environment in a staggering way. Even if this sequel remains firmly in the shadows of the original, I wanted part three as soon as it was over."

Major Shyamalan Vibes Variety's Peter Debruge says that A Quiet Place Part II feels even more like an M. Night Shyamalan movie than the first one: With its rural family trapped in a farmhouse conceit, "A Quiet Place" owed a clear debt to "Signs"... In a way, the sequel feels even more M. Night Shyamalan-esque, drawing out seemingly mundane sequences for maximum suspense as it does

Krasinski Rising The Wrap's Alonso Duralde praises John Krasinski's growth as a filmmaker: "With 'A Quiet Place Part II,' the actor-turned-filmmaker has grown in confidence and skill, creating a sequel that's at least as riveting if not more so than its predecessor."

Builds to Something Bigger Mashable's Angie Han says that A Quiet Place II succeeds in building out the world enough to create a larger franchise to come: "Part II seeds more than a few possible avenues for potential spinoffs and sequels (including, in one of the film's rare missteps, a detour so frustratingly undercooked that it's hard to imagine any other purpose for it). But that's par for the course now for any film deemed to have franchise potential. More crucially, Part II earns the promise of a sequel by doing what the best sequels do, striking out in search of new stories instead of settling for retracing its steps. Part II isn't A Quiet Place, but it's an addition worth applauding all the same."

Wild Ride Worth Taking Matt Donato over at What To Watch says that while Part II may not have the same indie charm as A Quiet Place, it's still a ride that movie fans should take: "A Quiet Place Part II opts for the bigger, badder, nastier route, and while the silent simplicity of the original still reigns supreme, Krasinski's sequel is a wild creature feature ride worth taking."

3-Star Sequel Scott Mendelson at Forbes says that while A Quiet Place II may not be as great as the first film, being less than an excellent film still makes for a pretty good film: "While well-made and worth seeing in theaters, it plays more like a generic horror movie while also feeling like set-up for spin-offs and further sequels... That said, there's only so much discontent I can express for a three-star sequel to a four-star predecessor."