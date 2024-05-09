Interview With the Vampire: Delainey Hayles Teases Claudia's Season 2 Journey

At the end of Season 1 of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, Louis and Claudia made the bold move of killing their maker Lestat so that they could be free of his control and then headed off to Europe in search of more of their kind. It's a decision that will have major ramifications in the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed AMC series and that is especially true for Claudia. Played by Delainey Hayles in Season 2, Claudia won't just be seeking to find out more about vampires in Europe but be trying to find her own way as well and speaking with Comic Book ahead of Season 2's premiere on Sunday, May 12th, Hayles teases that viewers will get to explore the character's full arc — as well as her increasingly complicated relationship with Louis.

"I am very happy that we get to explore Claudia's full arc. She's such a complex character that she needs to be seen. She's in a complicated circumstance," Hayles said. "She's going head on to a situation she thinks she knows, but she knows nothing about the world that she's entering, which is sad because she wants to belong somewhere and she thinks she's finding that place. But it's nothing like she imagined. She's running through the woods with a blindfold which is really, really sad. But I'm very happy we get to see elements of her being older now, exploring new love, maybe, possibly, and kind of delving into her relationship with Louis and how they kind of deal with each other now that she's aged up and has stronger opinions on life and has more experience behind her. I'm excited for everybody to see that, too."

Claudia's relationship with Louis will also get explored a bit more in Season 2, with the two vampires trying to figure out how things work given their trauma — as well as what their dynamic actually is without Lestat in the picture.

"It's all quite terse," Louis actor Jacob Anderson said. "Obviously Louis betrayed her. It's complicated. And he lied to her. And then I think it certainly, in the first episode, he's just trying to make it up to her as much as he can and kind of following her lead. But in Louis de Pointe du Lac fashion sort of pushes against it at the same time. And they always have an uncomfortable, 'are we siblings? Am I your parent?' kind of dynamic."

"The love between them is never lost," Hayles added. "But I think there's things that arise that are unforgiveable in a way, but they still love each other completely."

What Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 About?

You can read AMC's official description of the second season of Interview With the Vampire here: "The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice."

Interview with the Vampire season 2 premieres May 12th on AMC and AMC+.