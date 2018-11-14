Will the ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Finale Reboot the Entire Series Universe?

American Horror Story: Apocalypse reaches its finale on Wednesday with the show gearing up for a final showdown between the antichrist Michael (Cody Fern) and Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) and her witches. However, with the world having apparently already ended during the season premiere, there are still a lot of questions about where things go from here — and one theory may have an explanation for that as well as the potential plot holes this season.

One of the most popular theories American Horror Story fans have had this season is that Mallory (Billie Lourd) will undo it all. Mallory has exhibited some impressive powers, so much so that she’s set to be the next Supreme and even managed to travel back in time last week in an attempt to save Anastasia Romanoff from being killed along with her family back at the turn of the 20th Century. With that kind of power, many think that Mallory can reverse time and literally undo everything: the apocalypse, the bombs, all of it.

However, if Mallory were to undo the end of the world in theory that means that everything would just happen all over again. After all, Michael existed long before the bombs dropped. So that poses a different question: what if Mallory not only undoes the end of the world, but takes it back even further to Murder House and prevents Michael from ever being born? It’s a tantalizing idea one that has the potential of cleaning up the major plot hole — the flash forward scene from Hotel that takes place in 2022 — with something of a soft reboot of the series.

Even if Mallory were to undo not just Apocalypse but Murder House, that doesn’t mean the season would get a happy ending. This is American Horror Story. Happy endings simply aren’t a thing here. Eliminating Michael might not eliminate the rise of the antichrist at all. After all, Michael had to grow into his Satanic role. There may be others like him out in unexplored corners of the American Horror Story universe waiting to take another crack of bringing about the end of days.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.