Neill Blomkamp Shares New ‘Alien 5’ Concept Art

Several years ago the Alien franchise was at a crossroads, as there were two different visions for where the franchise should go. Ridley Scott had plans for a Prometheus sequel, which eventually became Alien: Covenant, but District 9 and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp also wanted to make Alien 5, a direct sequel to Aliens that would essentially wipe away the later sequels.

With Ridely Scott having taken control of the franchise, Blomkamp’s version of Alien has fallen into that black hole of films-that-almost-were. However, for those who want to know more about Blomkamp’s vision, the filmmaker has just shared more of his Alien 5 concept art.

As you an see, one piece of artwork establishes the sort of futuristic industrial aesthetic of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which was the basis for the first two Alien films. The second piece of art showcases the type of intense sci-fi/horror sequence Blomkamp imagined for the film.

If you are more excited by what you see here than you were for anything you saw in Prometheus or Alien: Covenant – you’re not alone. As you can see, the comments sections of these Instagram posts are littered with fan comments like “Make Alien Great Again!” and outright fan preference for Blomkamp to take the reigns away from Scott.

The Alien franchise has now been passed from Fox to Disney, as part of the 20th Century Fox assets sale. With that new ownership come a lot of questions about what will be next for the franchise. Maybe Blomkamp will get his chance to do something new; with Alien: Covenant making $240 million worldwide on a $97 million budget, the franchises is certainly “on the bubble.”

As for Scott’s plans, here’s what the director recently said about what’s coming next:

“I think the evolution of the Alien himself is nearly over. But what I was trying to do was transcend and move to another story, which would be taken over by A.I.’s. The world that the AI might create as a leader if he finds himself on a new planet. We have actually quite a big layout for the next one.”