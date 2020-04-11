Alien Fan Crafts Creepy Facehugger Coronavirus Mask

As the real-life horror that is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues, recent recommendation from health officials is that everyone wear a mask when they need to leave their homes for essential needs. Now, one Alien fan has taken the need for a mask and combined it with one of the most iconic elements of the film to create a truly impressive — and terrifying — practical work of art: a facehugger mask so detailed it looks like it just might come to life.

On Facebook, German artist Lady Frankenstein posted the Alien-inspired creation, breaking down the process of making the facehugger mask. The mask, she explained, came after her husband wanted a fancy mask of his own after she had created another interesting one for herself (we’ll get to that other mask in a moment.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After my husband expressed his desire for his own fancy mask (I just can’t refuse anything,) I made myself straight to work,” she said.

Frankenstein went on to explain that she had to first create a “scaffolding” to work from, using tinfoil to create a sort of mold that allowed her to build the mask so that it would have a proper fit. The whole piece is incredibly detailed to the point of being practically screen-accurate, including jointed legs and a long vertebra “tail” that wraps around the neck. You can check it out below as well as read Frankenstein’s process (note: her original post is in German.)

As for the mask that inspired her husband to ask for one of his own? Frankenstein posted her mask earlier this month, an octopus-inspired creation done up with tentacles. You can check that creation out for yourself here.

We can’t speak to how effective this mask is but that’s probably a good thing. It appears that the facehugger mask is just a one-off creation. The artist doesn’t seem to have any current plans to make additional Alien-inspired masks or sell them.

As for the use of masks during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic while the CDC isn’t recommending the use of facehuggers to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, they are suggesting that people wear cloth masks and face coverings in places where social distancing measures may be challenging to maintain — including grocery stores and pharmacies — in an attempt to prevent the spread of the devastating illness.

“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feed social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus,” the CDC’s website reads. “CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”

What do you think about this epic mask? Let us know in the comments below.