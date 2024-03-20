Alien: Romulus First Trailer Released

The Alien franchise is making its grand return to the big screen this year. It has been seven years since the last film in the iconic Alien series was released and fans have been clamoring for a new entry. Their wishes are being granted in the form of Alien: Romulus, a new chapter of the sci-fi saga from Evil Dead and Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez. While Romulus doesn't officially hit theaters until August, the first footage from the film was released online this week, giving all of the Alien faithful a taste of what's in store.

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios unveiled the very first trailer for Alien: Romulus. You can check out all of the brand-new footage in the video above!

Prior to the first Alien: Romulus footage arriving online this week, Álvarez did tease that something was on its way. On Tuesday night, the filmmaker took to social media and posted a message that simply said, "Tomorrow....."

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, Archi Renaux, David Jonsson, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Details about the characters and plot are being kept under wraps, but we do have an idea as to where in the long and complicated Alien timeline this new movie might take place.

According to one of the film's stars, Romulus will be set between the events of Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens. Some of the folks who worked on Aliens actually took part in the upcoming film.

"It's supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie," Spaeny told Variety late last year. "They brought the same team from Aliens, the James Cameron film. The same people who built those xenomorphs actually came on and built ours. So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been really incredible."

Álvarez wrote the script for Alien: Romulus alongside Rodo Sayagues. The film is being produced by Ridley Scott, Michael A. Pruss, and Gergo Balika.

Alien: Romulus is expected to hit theaters on August 16th. What did you think of the film's first footage? Let us know in the comments!