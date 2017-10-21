These Are the Most-Watched Horror Films on Amazon

Given the popularity of Netflix, the name of that service has become interchangeable with the idea of “streaming video.” However, the subscription service isn’t the only name in the game, as Amazon and Amazon Prime also feature a wide variety of compelling content to help get you in the mood for the season. If you’d like to get in on the conversation with what all your friends are watching on the service, check out the top 10 movies being streamed on Amazon.

Stephen King’s IT Get Out Split The Autopsy of Jane Doe Annabelle Alien The Girl With All the Gifts Ouija: Origin of Evil Don’t Breathe The Conjuring (2013)

Understandably, the most popular title is the original incarnation of Stephen King’s IT, as this year’s adaptation has gone on to become the highest-grossing horror film of all time. The next two spots are occupied by Get Out and Split, two of the more critically-acclaimed horror movies of the year.

Given their smaller budgets, seeing The Autopsy of Jane Doe and The Girl With All the Gifts on the list prove that streaming services have helped level the playing field, as they’re watched more frequently than other films that received wide theatrical releases. Even more exciting, these are the films that people are paying for, ensuring that the independent films are finally getting their dues.

For those who aren’t willing to pay for their films one at a time, there are also quite a few horror films available to stream on Amazon Prime. Check out the top 10 films being streamed on Amazon Prime below.

The Girl With All the Gifts The Witch Hell House LLC The Monster Ils (Them) [English Subtitled] The Phoenix Tapes ’97 Green Room The Neon Demon Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse The Woman in Black

Films released by major studios can often run into lots of complications when it comes to making their films available on streaming services, while smaller studios are more apt to lend their catalog to those services.

The benefit of this strategy is that films like The Witch, Green Room and The Neon Demon, which didn’t necessarily play in all theatrical markets around the country, can gain a devout following spread through word of mouth endorsements.

Make sure to check out Amazon this month to get your horror fix.