Nowhere is Safe at Camp Redwood in New American Horror Story: 1984 Posters

The collection of posters promoting FX‘s upcoming American Horror Story: 1984 has just gotten three more entries to drive home that Camp Redwood is anything but a summer camp paradise. This latest trio illustrates that truly nothing and no one is safe — and the killer will literally drag you to your hellish demise.

On Thursday, FX shared the first of the three new posters on Twitter with the poster featuring the mysterious murderer menacing a make camper as he moves to get out of the lake. The poster was captioned “No lifeguard on duty”. You can check it out below.

The second poster was shared on Friday and featured a camper being dragged out of their cabin by the killer with the very appropriate caption of “What a drag”. You can check this one out below.

The third poster in this latest release was shared on Saturday and takes the terror back to the water, with the killer set to drag an unsuspecting young woman sitting on the dock to her doom. The caption? “No diving. Injury may occur.”

Based upon the official trailer for American Horror Story: 1984, the season will see a group of friends who take on jobs as counselors at Camp Redwood. But Camp Redwood was once the site of a horrific series of murders carried out by Mr. Jingles who just so happens to have recently escaped from a mental facility — though there have been fan theories to suggest that there may be more to that general premise than meets the eye. 1984 is set to be heavily influenced by 1980s horror slasher films, such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street and it’s an influence that executive producer Tim Minear has had nothing but praise for.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th, at 10 p.m. on FX.