Ryan Murphy Releases Creepy American Horror Story: 1984 Opening Title Sequence

We’re now less than one week away from the premiere of American Horror Story: 1984. This new installment of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horror anthology series is going full slasher mode with its ’80s style, which extends to the opening titles themselves. On Thursday, Murphy released a video of the new opening titles on Instagram, giving fans just a brief glimpse at what’s in store when the new season arrives.

This time around, Murphy and his team had some outside help when creating the ’80s-themed credits. As the creator explains in his Instagram post, a fan posted a stylized version of the classic American Horror Story theme music on social media, layering it over various bits of 1980s pop culture. Murphy loved the idea so much he actually brought them in to co-create the official sequence that will accompany the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am so excited to share with you the new title sequence by our longtime collaborator and our new friend Corey Vega, who ignited this concept with an original ‘fan’ cut he posted on Twitter after the 1984 season was announced,” Murphy wrote in the post. “I liked it so much, I decided to bring him on board to work together with Kyle as they evolved the concept into something major. Congratulations Corey! 1980s horror never looked so good.”

As the different clips flash across the screen, blood will occasionally splatter in the foreground, slightly blocking your view and reminding you that there is danger nearby, no matter how fun the synths may sound. Things end rather ominously as a failed tape recorder bring an abrupt conclusion to the clips, teasing that there is more going on behind the scenes than we may realize.

The credits also include the full series cast list: Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Angelica Ross, and Zach Villa.

What do you think of the American Horror Story: 1984 opening titles? Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments!

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.