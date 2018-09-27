‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Kills off Multiple Major Characters in “Forbidden Fruit”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse has been full of twists and surprises so far this season, but tonight’s episode took that to a whole new level by killing of multiple major characters — with a twist.

Warning: Spoilers for the third episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Forbidden Fruit”, below.

From the very opening of the episode to the last moment there were many surprising turns. First, audiences are introduced to the idea that there may be more to Mallory (Billie Lourd) than even she knows (which gave the episode a clever X-Men: Dark Phoenix reference). We’re also introduced to Michael’s (Cody Fern) true face and a Satanic ritual he uses to ask for guidance from his “father”, presumably the devil himself. There are also confessions from Ms. Meade (Kathy Bates) that confirm what we thought we saw last week: she is a robot, one complete with memories and emotions programmed in. We even discover that Coco’s boyfriend, Brock, survived the blasts in Los Angeles and has been roaming the destroyed world looking for her — and Outpost 3 — since.

It’s a lot, but it all plays into the heart of the episode. When a carriage from the Cooperative makes its way to the bunker, Brock hitches a ride with it. That carriage turns out to be carrying a trunk of fresh apples, apparently untouched by the nuclear holocaust that ravaged the world. While the apples are inspected inside by Venable (Sarah Paulson) and Meade, Brock kills the other guard and makes his way inside.

The apples are important. Meade suggests to Venable that they use the apples to poison all of the survivors in the bunker, then kill Langdon and use his computer to locate the Sanctuary, allowing them to survive as Venable is aware that she’s not been chosen. They will then use the apples as a treat at an impromptu Halloween party Venable decides to throw. And, sure enough, one by one those in the compound end up with apples, eat them, and then die horribly from the poison save for Coco, who is murdered by Brock when he reveals himself to her and then angrily drives a knife into her forehead.

With all of the survivors wiped out, the episode isn’t done with its killing spree just yet, either. Turns out, Michael was manipulating them the whole time. He wanted everyone dead. It’s part of his plan — something fans theorized about. When Venable orders Meade to shoot Michael, the previously loyal robot disobeys shooting Venable dead. Now, only Michael and Meade appear to remain, but not for long.

With most of Outpost 3 dead, the Coven witches finally arrive. Cordelia Foxx (Paulson), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) arrive almost as if summoned and make quick work of resurrecting Coco, Dinah, and Mallory. As a final twist, Madison kneels down in front of Mallory confirming what was teased at the beginning of the episode: there is much more to Mallory than meets the eye.

“Surprise, b*tch,” Madison says to Mallory. “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

What did you think about this week’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse? Let us know in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays on FX.