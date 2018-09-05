‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Trailer Brings the Apocalypse

A week ahead of its season premiere, American Horror Story has released a full trailer for the upcoming Season Eight, known as “Apocalypse.” Check out the full trailer above and tune in to the season premiere on FX on September 12th.

Little has been revealed about the actual events of the upcoming season, with this new trailer finally giving us an idea of the horrors the new season has in store for viewers. The biggest reason fans are looking forward to this upcoming season is that it is the long-promised crossover between the events of Season One’s “Murder House” and Season Three’s “Coven.”

Since the series’ inception, each season takes an anthology format, giving audiences a self-contained storyline that concludes each season. This allows performers to return to the series year after year to bring all-new characters to life.

Murder House depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California which resulted in a series of horrifying and supernatural events unfolding. Coven focused on a girl moving to a boarding school so she could be around other individuals who had powerful control over witchcraft. How these two storylines will intertwine in the new season is yet to be discovered.

The upcoming season stars Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Cody Fern, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Stevie Nicks, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Kyle Allen.

In addition to delivering shocking tales of terror, the series has also gained notoriety for the performances demonstrated by the ensemble cast. Seeing the list of talent above makes it clear that this could be the most exciting season yet, with creator Ryan Murphy having previously addressed the rewarding collaborative process of developing the show with his cast.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy revealed at a press event earlier this year. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

Be sure to tune in to the season premiere of American Horror Story on September 12th at 10 pm ET on FX.

