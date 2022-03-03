Amityville in Space Trailer Released

Wild Eye Releasing has released the trailer for Amityville in Space, a new horror movie from the studio behind movies like Shark Exorcist and The Jurassic Games. This is the latest odd twist on the concept of The Amityville Horror, a supposedly true-life haunting that gained attention when author Jay Anson wrote a book about it in 1977. In 1974, Ronald DeFeo, Jr. killed his entire family in the house, and a year and change later, the next owners — George and Kathleen Lutz — claimed to have been terrorized by dark spirits and forced to move. The story inspired one film that is generally considered to be a classic, and a ton of sequels and spinoffs.

In recent years, a true-crime movie called The Amityville Murders dramatized the DeFeo killings, incorporating elements of the Horror hauntings into the real-life narrative. That movie excited some longtime horror fans by bringing back franchise veterans Diane Franklin and Burt Young, but it also drew some pretty serious criticism for capitalizing on the real deaths, and because the Lutz version of events has been repeatedly challenged over the years, with subsequent owners of the house claiming that they experienced nothing remotely like what The Amityville Horror suggests.

There is also a documentary coming to Epix, titled The Making of a Haunting: The Amityville Murders. That, too, will use the real-life killings as a gateway into talking about the supposed haunting.

Now, though, things are going in a more Jason X direction.

You can see the trailer below.

At least it’s self-aware, right? The trend toward movies like Sharknado and Velocipastor, which revel in their low-budget glory rather than trying to do more than they can with the money they have, make the latest generation of schlock horror pretty entertaining to watch, and this feels like it would be right at home in that conversation.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, per Wild Eye:

From Wild Eye Releasing, pack your bags for a frightening intergalactic stay at Amityville.



The ultimate battle against the Amityville curse begins after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space in AMITYVILLE IN SPACE – coming this July!



From director Mark Polonia (SHARKULA), and starring Titus Himmelberger, Cassandra Hayes,Tim Hatch, Ryan Dalton and Jeff Kirkendall, AMITYVILLE IN SPACE is set to remind you that screams go unheard in space.