Save 20% on This Terrifying 6.5-Foot Animatronic Pennywise IT Halloween Prop

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters today, and it provides a great opportunity to take your Halloween game up several notches this year. A new animatronic Pennywise decoration has been released that stands at 6.5-feet tall and features infrared sensor-activated motions, light-up eyes, and terrifying quotes from the original IT film (in Bill Skarsgård’s voice no less).

There are other animatronic Pennywise props…floating around out there, but this one looks the best and has the most features for the price. On that note, Spirit Halloween is currently running a 20% off promotion when you use the code OPENFB19 at checkout, and this Pennywise prop is eligible. You can grab one here for $215.99 when the discount is activated – though there will be a $20 oversized shipping fee. Still, you’re saving $54 overall with the code. You can see it in action in the video below.

Note that Spirit’s Pennywise Prop sold out once before, and it’s currently on backorder with a ship date slated “on or before” September 19th. Order one before it disappears again.

On a related note, a creepy lamp based on Pennywise’s red balloon in Stephen King’s IT has recently been released. It’s available to pre-order right here for $41.99 with free shipping slated for October.

The USB-powered floating red balloon IT lamp will cast a ominous red glow in the room. Pair it with a disturbing Pennywise costume and an even more disturbing Pennywise dog costume, and you’ll have some serious Halloween ambiance brewing.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

IT CHAPTER TWO is in theaters now.

