Real-Life Annabelle Doll Did Not Escape the Warrens' Museum
Most social media users don't waste their time fact-checking posts that they see online, as they're more likely to share exciting information with their own followers without attempting to find the root of the reveal, spreading misinformation even further. One of the more recent pieces of information to circulate Twitter without having an actual source was the update that the real Annabelle doll that inspired the events of The Conjuring had somehow "escaped" Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum, which proved inaccurate for a number of reasons. One of the biggest inaccuracies is the fact that the Warrens' museum hasn't been open since 2019 due to a zoning issue, with the paranormal investigators' son-in-law Tony Spera actually being in possession of the item.
The doll debuted in the 2013 film, appearing as a porcelain figure, who captured audiences' attention so strongly that it earned three of her own spinoff films. In reality, the seemingly possessed toy is actually a Raggedy Ann doll that has been carefully contained with the Warren family for years.
Despite the hoax circulating the internet, many people thought a haunted doll escaping its prison would be an accurate reflection of the bizarre events of this year. Scroll down to see what fans were saying about the situation!
Stay Off Twitter
Annabelle looking at everyone making jokes about her: pic.twitter.com/WZilM5AvFp— Momochiibu🌸 (@mo1moibu) August 14, 2020
That's Enough
as if 2020 couldn’t get any worse annabelle escaped from her box... pic.twitter.com/YCD1OdoraO— akira brainrot (@mrkunikida) August 14, 2020
Love Connection
Me getting Annabelle ready for her date with Brahms so she won't KILL my ass!♡♡ #Annabelle pic.twitter.com/7dZSZCctpj— Tiffany (@Tiffanyy_85) August 14, 2020
Horrified
The warrens in heaven watching #Annabelle escape: pic.twitter.com/OthPWwULJh— Ruby 🃏 (@frozendinonugs) August 14, 2020
Actual Footage
Annabelle escaping from the Warrens. pic.twitter.com/kfGzavzJUA— Felipe VI ⚡️ (@Jeflan) August 14, 2020
Keeps Getting Worse
me: 2020 can’t get worse
also me when i hear that annabelle escaped the warren museum: pic.twitter.com/TdanfPpePo— drunkdolphin (@_drunkdolphin_) August 14, 2020
So Sorry
Annabelle, so sorry for calling you a rotten big fat Wendy’s rip off. I hope you will forgive me. Btw cute selfie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NSDOSZyiFP— Mr Fahrenheit (@MrFahre00790017) August 14, 2020
Easy Defense
YALL NEED TO CHILL annabelle is 3 feet tall if she come in your house with a knife just step on her😭 pic.twitter.com/EoKRk4jaMJ— Valerie (@Valerie57010732) August 14, 2020
Big Fans
Me and my family hyping up #Annabelle so she dosent kill us: pic.twitter.com/MCnNMD12BV— ✨ (@tyquotez) August 14, 2020
Changing Moods
Me laughing at the When I hear— sam ▽ (@leigh_cth) August 14, 2020
Twitter memes of noises at 3am
Annabelle pic.twitter.com/MbRyJxAcqc
