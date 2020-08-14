Real-Life Annabelle Doll Did Not Escape the Warrens' Museum

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

Most social media users don't waste their time fact-checking posts that they see online, as they're more likely to share exciting information with their own followers without attempting to find the root of the reveal, spreading misinformation even further. One of the more recent pieces of information to circulate Twitter without having an actual source was the update that the real Annabelle doll that inspired the events of The Conjuring had somehow "escaped" Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum, which proved inaccurate for a number of reasons. One of the biggest inaccuracies is the fact that the Warrens' museum hasn't been open since 2019 due to a zoning issue, with the paranormal investigators' son-in-law Tony Spera actually being in possession of the item.

The doll debuted in the 2013 film, appearing as a porcelain figure, who captured audiences' attention so strongly that it earned three of her own spinoff films. In reality, the seemingly possessed toy is actually a Raggedy Ann doll that has been carefully contained with the Warren family for years.

Despite the hoax circulating the internet, many people thought a haunted doll escaping its prison would be an accurate reflection of the bizarre events of this year. Scroll down to see what fans were saying about the situation!