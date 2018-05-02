‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Film Gets Official Logo

Whether it’s the world of movies or TV, one of the most successful trends in recent years has been reviving iconic brands from the ’90s. A feature film adaptation of the Nickelodeon series Are You Afraid of the Dark? is headed to theaters next year, with last week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada offering attendees their first glimpse at the film’s logo. You can check out the image in the tweet below.

Be afraid, be very afraid. 😳💀😱😍@ParamountPics has set a Halloween season release date of Oct. 11th, 2019, for its movie adaptation of the @Nickelodeon horror series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” 😎👍🎥🎬🎃💰🙏🤞🍁☠️🔥 pic.twitter.com/l3TtwXCq6a — Mr. J (@joshHsmith1991) April 26, 2018

Fans of the series should be relieved as the above logo almost exactly recreates the famous title from the series’ opening sequence.

The original series took a page from the Tales From the Crypt playbook, offering younger viewers isolated tales of terror each week with the premise featuring a group of teens meeting every week in hopes of scaring one another by a campfire. The series regularly blended humor and horror while both telling original tales and offering new interpretations of classic story structures.

The initial series ran for five seasons, with the “Midnight Society” featuring a somewhat stable roster of storytellers. Characters came and went, but there was rarely much of a narrative connection for the storytellers, with the focus always being the stories they told. A revival of the series kicked off in 1999, only lasting two seasons.

The upcoming film will be written Gary Dauberman, who wrote last year’s adaptation of Stephen King’s IT.

“The show is about the shared experience of telling stories — especially scary ones. We’re going to celebrate that with this movie and honor the darker, scarier tone of the show, which was really groundbreaking for Nickelodeon at the time. I hope the Midnight Society approves,” Dauberman recently revealed.

It’s unclear at this time if the film will go the anthology route and offer audiences multiple short vignettes or if Dauberman will craft one longer story with a variety of horror elements.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? lands in theaters on October 11, 2019.

