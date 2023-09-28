Are You Afraid of the Dark? Podcast Trailer Released by Audible

Just in time for the spooky season, Audible has debuted the all-new Are You Afraid of the Dark? The Official Podcast, which channels the spirit of the Midnight Society for a batch of six episodes. Inspired not only by the original '90s TV show, but also by the recent reboots of the concept, the Audible Original partnered with Nickelodeon to deliver these tales that capture the spirit of sharing campfire tales, which are aimed at older kids and families. A trailer for the Audible Original can be heard below, and you can check out the Are You Afraid of the Dark? The Official Podcast through Audible now.

"We always thought the Are You Afraid of the Dark? universe would be perfectly suited to the audio medium, and dreamed of how an AYAOTD audio thriller could fuel the fire of kids' imaginations in the presence of ghost stories," Lynn Kestin-Sessler, senior creative director of Nickelodeon Podcasts, shared of the series. "When Nickelodeon gave us the chance, we jumped at it, striking a classic Nick balance between kid-appropriate horror, thrills, and entertainment."

The podcast episodes are described:

Episode 1 – The Tale of the Last Hide and Seek: Four kids take their Hide and Seek game to an abandoned factory, where the urban legend about the Night Watchman MAY be more than just a story.

Episode 2 – The Tale of the Haunted Holiday: Mark and Kat go on a family trip with their dad, where they discover that they are not the only ones in the vacation house they rented.

Episodes 3 & 4 – The Tale of the Too Cool Curse Part 1 & 2: Hannah wants nothing more than to be one of the cool kids. After purchasing a mysterious piece of jewelry, all her desires, both good and bad, start to come true.

Episode 5 – The Tale of the Doomed Toyheads: Kirsten runs a popular toy-building YouTube channel, but when a mysterious package arrives at her door, the toy turns perhaps more playful than it seems.

Episode 6 – The Tale of the Ghastly Gourmet: Courtney and Judd bite off more than they can chew when their parents take them to a fancy restaurant and they try to make a special order.



Are You Afraid of the Dark? The Official Podcast is available through Audible now. Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Are You Afraid of the Dark? franchise.

