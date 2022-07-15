Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island Gets New Trailer

The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? was a staple among burgeoning horror fans in the '90s, with the series being revived in 2019 with a new approach to storytelling that also honored the spirit of the original series. Subsequent seasons have gone the anthology route, with the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island exploring an all-new Midnight Society and their creepy exploits, with the new story getting a trailer that teases the terror of the fresh adventure. Check out the fresh trailer for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island below before it premieres with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30th, at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

The new season was previously described, "Nickelodeon's beloved horror anthology miniseries Are You Afraid of the Dark? will return for a third chapter with all-new members of the Midnight Society, as they gather around the campfire to share another spooky story. Titled Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, Season 3 will follow this new group of kids as they go on what they thought would be a fun summer vacation on a resort island, until they learn about something sinister haunting the guests."

"Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a show that we love to make just as much as the fans love to watch it," Shauna Phelan, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action shared. "With this incredibly creative, elevated. and award-winning team, we're thrilled to introduce a new Midnight Society navigating a haunted tropical island mystery."

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Kayla, played by Telci Huynh (Modern Love, Drama Club); Max, played by Conor Sherry (The Terminal List, The Devil You Know); Leo, played by Luca Padovan (You, School of Rock the Musical on Broadway); Summer, played by Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class); and Ferris, played by Chance Hurstfield (A Million Little Things, Good Boys). Julian Curtis (Wish Man) also stars as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island follows last year's six-part season, Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, which aired during 1Q21 and was cable TV's number-three live-action show with Kids 6-11 (behind #1 Danger Force and #2 Side Hustle). The second season of the anthology series saw a different Midnight Society group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that had been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by a villain named the Shadowman. The series has recently received a Writers Guild Award and nominations from the Directors Guild Awards and Artios Awards.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I've Loved Before franchise, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Chris Foss serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. JT Billings (Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, Panic) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Dean Israelite (Power Rangers, Project Almanac) also serves as executive producer and director for the series.

Production of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

One of Nickelodeon's most iconic series from the '90s, the original Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid's perspective. The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? is owned by DHX and was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are also executive producers on the current project.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island premieres with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30th, at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

Are you looking forward to the new season of the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!