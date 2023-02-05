1. Knock at the Cabin (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

1. Knock at the Cabin (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $14.2 million While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. M. Night Shyamalan directed Knock at the Cabin from a screenplay he wrote, after an initial draft by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. It stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

2. 80 for Brady (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Opening Weekend

2. 80 for Brady (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $12.5 million Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Kyle Marvin directed 80 for Brady from a screenplay written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. The film stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water Week Eight

Weekend: $10.8 million

$10.8 million Total: $636.4 million

Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way of Water from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The film's cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald,

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Photo: Dreamworks) Week Seven

Weekend: $7.95 million

$7.95 million Total: $151.2 million

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Joel Crawford directed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with Januel Mercado co-directing, from a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow. Its voice cast includes Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez.

5. BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas (Photo: Trafalgar Releasing) Opening Weekend

Total: $9.1 million Before a two-year hiatus for required army service, BTS presents a special cinematic cut of the 2022 show in Busan, South Korea, featuring hits from across their career as well as the first concert performance of "Run BTS" from the album "Proof." OH Yoon-Dong directed BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas. BTS members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

6. A Man Called Otto (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $4.1 million

Weekend: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Total: $53 million When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Marc Forster directed A Man Called Otto from a screenplay written by David Magee. It is based on the 2012 novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman and remakes the 2015 Swedish film adaptation. The film stars Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

7. M3GAN (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Five

Weekend: $3.8 million

$3.8 million Total: $87.5 million

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Gerard Johnstone directed M3GAN from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. The film stars Allison Williams, Jenna Davis, and Violet McGraw.

8. Missing (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $3.7 million

Weekend: $3.7 million

$3.7 million Total: $23 million When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers. Nick Johnson and Will Merrick wrote and directed Missing, a standalone sequel to 2018's Searching, based on a story by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty. The movie stars Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long.

9. The Chosen Season 3 Finale (Photo: Fathom Events) Opening Weekend

Total: $5.3 million Season 3 of The Chosen comes to a stunning conclusion that demands to be seen on the big screen. In episodes 7 & 8, Simon and Eden face marital crisis, Matthew's faith takes a turn, and the thousands of people following Jesus grow restless…until a boy brings some loaves and fishes. Dallas Jenkins directed The Chosen Season 3 finale from screenplays he co-wrote with Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson. The series stars Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis.