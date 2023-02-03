Knock at the Cabin: Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge Break Down Characters in M. Night Shyamalan's Adaptation

Knock at the Cabin is the latest film from M. Night Shyamalan, and it is based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The new movie follows a family vacationing at a remote cabin who are taken hostage by four armed strangers who claim that if they do not make an unthinkable choice, it will set off the apocalypse. The couple is played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge who recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about their role in the film.

"So Eric and Andrew are a couple," Aldridge (Andrew) explained. "They have an adopted daughter, called Wen. They are really united and they're in a very loving relationship, but I think they are quite different people. They're kind of, yin and yang to each other and they balance each other out very well I would say. Andrew is, Andrew's actually a little bit, he's a bit loose, a bit more carefree and Eric is a bit more tightly wound, what do you say? Cautious, maybe?"

Groff (Eric) added, "Even though you're more laid back, I would say that Andrew is more of a critical thinker and, and Eric is more of a believer ... I think that Night casts it very well because we kind of align with those two. I think Ben is a bit more of a critical thinker and I'm a bit more of a, of a, I won't say I'm gullible, but I'm quick to believe."

Aldridge replied, "You're a bit more, 'Yes, and...' than I am."

The duo's onscreen daughter, Wen, is played by Kristen Cui who also spoke with ComicBook.com. "Wen is just a little girl, she is the daughter of daddy Eric and Daddy Andrew. I think she's very curious and she's very nice, I think."

How Did Dave Bautista Feel About Working With M. Night Shyamalan?

Marvel star Dave Bautista is also featured in the film, and he had a chat with ComicBook.com about how Shyamalan challenged his acting skills.

"It's always a different experience but with Night, with this role, because it was a difficult role and Night is ... very specific about what he wants," Bautista explained. "So I was constantly trying to, you know, have the conversation with him and relying on him. There was very much an inner struggle with the performance of Leonard because he was so multi-layered and I just wanted to make sure this was right. And we also had the pressure of being on one camera, on film, so in all this dialogue and it was just really tough. So anyway, that was who I looked towards. It was Night, constantly Night, constantly conversations, long, lengthy conversations."

Knock at the Cabin hits theaters on February 3rd.