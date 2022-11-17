80 for Brady Trailer Released by Paramount Pictures

80 for Brady has a brand new trailer from Paramount this morning. In the movie, Tom Brady is playing in the Super Bowl back in 2017 and a group of loyal fans have to see him before he retires. (A logical thought back then, but very funny now considering Tampa Bay is surging towards the playoffs.) The four older fans are played by Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. That's a ton of star power on display for a comedic sports movie. As their characters try to see Brady's "last big game" they realize that getting into the stadium is going to be a lot harder than they envisioned. In fact, they have to call an audible and regroup when they can buy any passes to get inside. Hijinks ensue and they might just get a chance to meet the man himself. If that sounds like a great time, you can watch these lovely actresses in action right here down below!

There are some familiar faces on the way in this comedic retelling of that story. Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria are all along for the journey with Tom Brady. The NFL legend is aboard as a producer on the project as well. Kyle Marvin is aboard to direct from a script written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern.

On CBS Sunday Morning back in 2017, the Buccaneers signal caller was interviews about his TB12 method book. There was still a lot of uncertainty about what the future would hold for him back then. But, Brady was just trying to maximize his opportunities with the time he had left. Check out what he had to say:

"I don't know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I'm not going to pretend to predict it," Brady claimed. "And I'm going to do everything I can to take care of my body in advance of the, you know, of the hits that I'm gonna take on Sunday." Since then, he's claimed another championship down in Florida. Maybe that can be the sequel to 80 for Brady?

Paramount+ has a long relationship with Brady from his days as a competitor on the gridiron. Here's how they describe the movie: "80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award® winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award® winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is in-theatres February 3, 2023."

