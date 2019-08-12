Exclusive Awake Clip Wakes You Up to Your Worst Nightmare

While we’re asleep, some of us encounter all sorts of terrifying visions, making our worst nightmares feel like a reality. Luckily, when we manage to wake ourselves up from these dreams, all of those frightening storylines manage to fade away. In the case of the new thriller Awake, a man has nearly the opposite experience as he wakes up and finds himself in a hospital room with no idea how he got there, realizing that he is the prime suspect in a horrible crime. Ahead of the film landing on Digital HD and On Demand on August 16th, we have an exclusive clip, which you can check out above.

In the film, “On a quiet evening, a shabby beige sedan speeds down a country highway. Dust and gravel fly through the air when suddenly the car slides out of control into a ravine. Later a man wakes up in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. His nurse Diana (Francesca Eastwood) is unable to find any identification and refers to him as John Doe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The police barge into the hospital, accusing John of being a serial killer responsible for the murder of several young women in the area. As the Sergeant ushers John into a private room for questioning, he manages to escape with the help of Diana, who is convinced of his innocence. The fugitives then set off for the last crime scene in search of clues and answers to clear John’s name but the benevolent nurse will soon uncover the shocking truth behind the amnesiac’s identity and the web of deceit that will lead him to a final fight for his survival. “

The film was written by Elana Zeltser and directed by Alex Cher, a veteran Russian director and co-director Fedor Lyass making their English language feature debut with the film. Additional cast members include veteran actors Malik Yoba (New York Undercover) and William Forsythe (The Devil’s Rejects).

“Under Aleksandr’s skilful direction, Awake is a heart-pounding, stylish thriller featuring terrific performances from Jonathan and Francesca, along with strong supporting turns from Malik and William,” Cinedigm executive vp acquisitions, Yolanda Macias, previously shared in a statement. “With a suspenseful plot filled with twists and turns, the film will keep audiences guessing until the very end.”

Check out Awake when it lands on Digital HD and On Demand on August 16th and Blu-ray and DVD will arrive on September 24th.

