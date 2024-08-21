Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Menu at Denny’s Officially Revealed

More than 30 years after audiences first met the “Ghost with the Most” in the original Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton is reviving the beloved character for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which Denny’s diner will be celebrating by resurrecting its Value Menu. These deals are more than enough reason to be excited to head to the restaurant, but Denny’s is also honoring the character with all-new items in its Afterlife Menu, celebrating various “freakishly good” flavors. Both the Value Menu and Afterlife Menu are currently available at Denny’s locations nationwide. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be landing in theaters on September 6th.

“Bringing back the $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu with innovative new dishes and launching the new Afterlife Menu allows us to offer our guests great food at unbeatable prices, as they immerse themselves in the scary-delicious world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Patty Trevino, Denny’s chief brand officer, shared in a statement. “Whether you’re a Beetlejuice superfan or simply looking for delicious, affordable options, we’re confident there’s something on the menus for everyone to fill their cravings — without emptying their wallets.”

The new items on the Afterlife Menu are described:

The Afterlife Melt: The eternal flavor is back! This triple cheese threat features fried mozzarella sticks and melted American and Provolone cheeses grilled between two slices of artisan bread. It is served with tomato sauce for dipping and wavy-cut fries.

Beetlejuicy Burger: Invoke freakishly good flavor with three-quarter-pound patties, three strips of crispy bacon, and three slices of Provolone cheese topped with signature Diner Q sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce stacked high on a golden Brioche bun and served with wavy-cut fries.

Cookies ‘N’ Scream Shake: Shake, but not from fear, with this treat made with premium vanilla ice cream, OREO cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, more OREO cookie pieces, and green sprinkles.



Denny's new Afterlife Menu

The Value Menu breaks down as follows:

Starting at $2

Add a stack of two signature, fluffy buttermilk pancakes to any meal.

Add two slices of Brioche French Toast to any meal.

Starting at $4

Add a slice of New York York-style cheesecake, available plain or topped with strawberry topping and whipped cream, to any meal.

Add two Choconana pancakes stuffed with HERSHEY’S chocolate chips and topped with fresh bananas and more chocolate chips to any meal.

Starting at $6

All You Can Eat Pancakes: Bring your appetite for endless stacks of our signature buttermilk pancakes.

Everyday Value Slam: Choose two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast, or biscuits & gravy. Served with two eggs made to order, plus two crispy bacon strips or two sausage links.

Starting at $8

NEW! Say it Three Times Slam: A brand NEW, scary-good dish, inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This bio-exorcist-approved breakfast comes with three silver-dollar chocolate chip pancakes topped with vanilla cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and green sprinkles. Served with three eggs cooked your way and three strips of crispy bacon.

Grilled Cheese with Soup or Salad: A blend of American, white cheddar, and Provolone cheeses on toasted artisan bread, served with a bowl of soup or side salad.

Classic Burger with Fries: An all-beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun, served with wavy-cut fries.

Super Slam: Two buttermilk pancakes served with eggs made to order, crispy bacon strips, sizzling sausage links, and hashbrowns.

Starting $10

Loaded Breakfast Sandwich Bundle: An all-pork sausage patty, an egg cooked-to-order, two strips of crispy bacon, white cheddar, and American cheese stacked on a Brioche bun. Served with crispy hash browns and a cup of hot coffee.

Chicken Tenders & Fries: Five premium chicken tenders with a choice of dipping sauce and served with wavy-cut fries.

Mama’s Fried Chicken House Salad: Fried chicken tenders, fresh cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons atop a bed of iceberg mix. Served with your choice of dressing.

Denny’s Afterlife Menu will be available in stores and online until October 29th. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lands in theaters on September 6th.

