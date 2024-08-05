New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice TV Spot Features Fresh Footage

We’re just a month away from one of the year’s most anticipated sequels with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so to celebrate tickets being on sale for the follow-up film, an all-new TV spot offers new glimpses at the exciting experience. The TV spot kicks off with the Ghost with the Most singing Richard Marx’s 1989 hit “Right Here Waiting,” honoring how both fans and Beetlejuice have been waiting decades for a new adventure, before viewers get to see a number of clever quips from the undead ghoul. You can check out the new TV spot below before Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lands in theaters on September 6th.

The new movie is described, “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

The upcoming sequel brings back original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, while also adding Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux. Tim Burton returned to the director’s chair, with a script by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar.

In the decades since the original movie was unleashed, Keaton’s Beetlejuice has become an icon of Halloween, and while that impact has kept the character’s spirit alive, Keaton admits that seeing the figure established as a merchandising icon didn’t sit well with him.

“There’s been so much merchandising of it, I had to drop back to where it started,” Keaton expressed to Empire Magazine earlier this year. “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?’ As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf-club cover [adorned with Betelgeuse’s face].”

He continued, “That was f-cking weird … To be honest with you — I’m being very frank — it was off-putting, to look and go, ‘I don’t want to look like all these little things, f-ck that — what was the thing that started this?’”

