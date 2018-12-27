Netflix Releases ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Trailer, Confirms Release Date

It looks like the rumors were true after all, and the first standalone Black Mirror movie, officially titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, is set to arrive on Netflix this Friday, December 28th.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and it certainly set the stage for a strange a terrifying tale. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch takes place in 1984 and follows the life of a young video game developer who seems to be driven mad while working on a new game. The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Will Poulter, and Asim Chaudhry and it reportedly directed by David Slade, who previously helmed the “Metalhead” episode in Season 4.

One of the biggest rumors leading up to the release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was that the film would be an interactive, “Choose Your Own Adventure” movie. While the trailer didn’t exactly confirm this as fact, it certainly hinted at it.

Throughout the trailer, words popped up on the screen that seemingly told viewers that they could alter their own reality. “Change your mind… Change your life… Change your past… Your present… Your future…” It definitely adds to the speculation that viewers will be helping decide the fate of the characters when the film arrives on Friday.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix unveiled the official synopsis for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which you can find below.

“In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back.”

What do you think of the first trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Are you hoping the first Black Mirror movie turns out to be an interactive story? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a line in the comments!

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 28th.