Frankenstein: Legendary Comics Launching New Graphic Novel Featuring Boris Karloff's Likeness

Legendary Comics and Rocketship Entertainment announced Wednesday they've partnered with Karloff Enterprises on an all-new venture. Together, the three entities have created a new graphic novel adapting Mary Shelley's timeless horror novel Frankenstein into a graphic novel. This time around, however, Frankenstein's Monster will don the likeness of Boris Karloff, the actor that played the character in Universal's Frankenstein in 1931.

"The faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula starring the likeness of Bela Lugosi was so well received, the natural next step was to team with Sara Karloff and Karloff Enterprises to bring an all-new vision of the creature to life featuring the iconic face of actor Boris Karloff," Robert Napton, Senior Vice President, Comics at Legendary Entertainment said in a release.

The project is currently involved in a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, featuring both the new Frankenstein graphic novel in addition to a previous OGN release in 2020, adapting Bram Stoker's Dracula while featuring the likeness of Bela Lugosi. As of this writing, the project has garnered just over $11,000 in support, well shy of its $75,000 fundraising goal.

"My introduction to Legendary Comics was their fantastic work on the Dracula graphic novel," added Sara Karloff, president of Karloff Enterprises and daughter of Boris. "When they approached me to do one with my father as a new version of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, I thought it couldn't happen soon enough."

Sara also as executive consultant on the project, whiuile Kerry Gamill wrote the script and handled art duties in conjunction with Elmundo "El" Garing. The crowdfunding campaign is set to last through April 1st.

The graphic novels are available both digitally and physically, with the physical copies coming in a hardcover, black-and-white format. There are also plenty of monstrous goodies available as add-ons, including enamel pins featuring the two aforementioned monsters and the Bride of Frankenstein. One special edition level even showcases both grpahic novels in a coffin case.