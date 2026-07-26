Cult Classic Event Horizon’s New Saga Just Announced Its Epic Finale That’ll Take the Story From Hell to Something Even Worse

Event Horizon was one of the scariest movies of the late ’90s and its latest comic is about to take the story in a terrifying new direction. The film was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who would become known for the original Resident Evil movies, and starred the late Sam Neill and Laurence Fishborn, the two of them part of a crew searching for a lost spaceship known as the Event Horizon at the edges of the solar system. What followed was a trip into Hell, as the crew of the rescue ship found out what horrors happened to their compatriots. It has one of the darkest sci-fi movie endings ever and has been a favorite of horror fans for almost 30 years, despite never getting a sequel. However, fans of the movie have been eating very well in the last few years, with IDW Publishing picking up the rights to the franchise.

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The publisher was able to secure writer/artist Christian Ward for new Event Horizon stories, kicking off with the prequel Event Horizon: Dark Descent. At San Diego Comic-Con, IDW announced both the collected edition of Dark Descent dropping on July 28 and the December release of the next chapter in Ward’s sci-fi horror saga: Event Horizon: Pandemonium. This story will spin out of Event Horizon: Inferno, promising to take readers to the most frightening place of all – Heaven.

Event Horizon: Pandemonium Takes Readers Beyond the Chaos Realm

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Event Horizon: Pandemonium is the final part of Ward’s trilogy of Event Horizon stories. It spins out of events from Event Horizon: Inferno, a story set 200 years after the film that sees another attempt to retrieve the original vessel, leading readers back to the Chaos Realm for some good old-fashioned terror (the first three issues are available now, with the fourth one hitting stores on August 5).

All of this leads to Pandemonium, a series that will combine the movie and two comic series to close out the tale that Ward pitched to IDW. For this chapter of the story, Ward is joined by artist Hernan Gonzalez, known for his work on John Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloween Night, and their excitement for the upcoming finale is palpable in statements released by IDW.

“It’s been such a huge honor to have been trusted with this beloved property that means so much to so many, myself included,” said Ward. “It’s no secret that when I was first invited by IDW editor Nicolas Niño to pitch what my take on Event Horizon would be, what I ended up proposing went far beyond the prequel Dark Descent. I pitched a trilogy that would take even wilder swings and make fans look at the 1997 film in a completely different way, and Pandemonium was always the end goal. Myself and the incredible artist Hernán González are taking you even deeper into the Chaos Realm. Event Horizon will never be the same very again. All roads have been leading us here… to Heaven!”



Image courtesy of IDW Publishing

Gonzalez had this to say about the upcoming series: “I’ve been drawing comics for several years and have always loved the horror genre. I feel truly honored to be able to bring to life everything I love through my drawings: monsters, modern machinery (specifically from the ‘90s), complex page layouts, and, above all, the darkness of the soul. I hope everyone loves these comics as much as I love making them. As we say in Argentina: ‘time to put all the meat on the grill!’”

Event Horizon: Pandemonium promises to blow readers’ minds, just like the movie did. The series looks to dig into the mythos set up by the film and Ward’s other series’, taking readers to all kinds of wild new places. One of the most intriguing parts of the upcoming story is its promise to take readers to Heaven. Event Horizon‘s hellish Chaos Realm is one of its most important aspects, so this sequel taking readers to the other place is tantalizing. That’s before we break down the title; Pandemonium is also the name of a city in Hell. Where will this book take readers? What will the Heaven of the Event Horizon look like? The only way to find out is to pick up Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1 in December.

Event Horizon: Pandemonium Looks to Close Out the Saga With Aplomb

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Event Horizon was a subversion of the sci-fi horror movie. Instead of dealing with the dangers of aliens or survival in the depths of space, it took readers beyond the universe they knew for a chilling story that was perfect to watch at 4am in a dark room by yourself. The movie was never very popular, but it inflamed the imaginations of its viewers, leading it to become the cult hit it is today. Continuing the story in the comics has proven to be perfect for the property and Event Horizon: Pandemonium is exactly the ending this underrated franchise deserves.

Event Horizon: Pandemonium is on sale in December.

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