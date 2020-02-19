A Playdate Turns Deadly in New Brahms: The Boy II Clip

Wherever Brahms is, danger follows…

In the original 2016 The Boy, an unsettling storyline revealed that a series of mysterious events were tied to a creepy doll named “Brahms,” only for the film’s conclusion to confirm a much more real-world explanation for those events, with a new clip from the sequel Brahms: The Boy II teasing that the titular doll has an otherworldly connection with his new-found companion. The upcoming film is sure to reveal an unsettling backstory for the doll, though fans have been left wondering how the doll could inject itself into a new family’s life without his former owner. Check out the new clip from the film below.

In the new film, unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s Brahms: The Boy II, alongside Christopher Convery (Gotham), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience), and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

The sequel sees the return of director William Brent Bell from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II was produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

Based on the first film, some audiences might think they know what to expect from the sequel, though Convery recently shared with PopCulture.com that the doll is “not who you think he is.”

He also revealed that he had an unsettling encounter with the doll on set.

“There was one part, when I was doing a scene and all the lights were off. Brahms stood on the side, he wasn’t in the scene,” Convery detailed. “This weird little hand that… not even hand, just this weird thing touching my neck and really slowly and then the lights turned back on and there’s no one there except Brahms.”

The marketing campaign has ramped up in recent weeks, likely in hopes of hammering the point home that the film is finally landing in theaters. Brahms was originally slated to hit theaters last summer, though as its release date approached, no marketing materials were released, leading to a delayed 2019 release date. As that updated release approached, it was once again delayed to February, with its release now imminent.

Brahms: The Boy II lands in theaters on February 21st.

