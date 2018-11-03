‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Has Faith in Reboot

Thus summer, news broke that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works with original series creator Joss Whedon involved. Now, original series star Michelle Trachtenberg is chiming in saying that she has faith in the project.

During an appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con Trachtenberg, who played Dawn Summers in the series, told fans that she’s confident the reboot’s showrunner will do a good job.

“Joss is a brilliant, creative genius, and I’m sure the person be hired to oversee the [reboot series] will do a great job.” @RealMichelleT #Buffy @ricomiccon pic.twitter.com/ouRzmsAopE — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) November 3, 2018

“Joss is a brilliant, creative genius, and I’m sure the person be hired to oversee the [reboot series] will do a great job,” Trachtenberg said.

Trachtenberg’s comment is just the latest from original cast members sharing their support for the reboot, which will see Monica Owusu-Breen as showrunner. Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, told E! News in August something similar to Trachtenberg’s comments, though Hannigan did note that the original was “ahead of its time”.

“As long as Joss is involved it will be good, I’m sure,” Hannigan said before addressing the quality of the original. “That show was just so incredible and I think sort of ahead of its time. Honestly, they should just put reruns on primetime. I feel like the old show would still hold up. At least that’s what people keep telling me. Now the fans of the show, their children are watching so we have a whole other generation. But I don’t know I just hope [the reboot] is as good as ours was.”

Angel actor David Boreanaz has also said that he hopes the Buffy reboot does well.

“Let’s just embrace it,” Boreanaz said at New York Comic Con last month. “Think about it this way. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation. Everyone wants old, they want to go back. I understand that, but things move on, times change, things evolve, and I think it’s a great opportunity to show where we are in society now and what people do with technology and show that now with those same human interactions [from the original series]. You have to realize we started it, and we’re proud of that. If someone can step in my shoes and play my character that’s great, because I’m not putting that makeup back on. I hope it’s huge.”

Support from the original Buffy cast will hopefully go along way with fans who have been skeptical of a reboot. However, Owusu-Breen has also tried to reassure fans that she is coming to the project with a sense of reverence, acknowledging that there “is only one Buffy”, and sharing that she herself is a fan.

“Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay. There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel… They can’t be replaced,” she wrote in a July 26 tweet.

“Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, 20 years later… and the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer… And that’s all I can say.”

The reboot is now in development at 20th Century Fox Television.