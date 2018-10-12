‘Candyman’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Packed With Extras

Amidst talks that a Candyman reboot could be moving forward in the near future, Shout Factory unveiled their comprehensive special features that will be available on their Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release of the original film. Check out the special features below before the film lands on Blu-ray on November 20th.

“This gut-wrenching thriller follows a graduate student whose research summons the spirit of the dead! When Helen Lyle hears about Candyman, a slave spirit with a hook hand who is said to haunt a notorious housing project, she thinks she has a new twist for her thesis. Braving the gang-ridden territory to visit the site, Helen arrogantly assumes Candyman can’t really exist … until he appears, igniting a string of terrifying, grisly slayings. But the police don’t believe in monsters, and charge Helen with the crimes. And the only one who can set her free is Candyman.”

The disc’s special features are as follows:

DISC ONE (THEATRICAL CUT):

NEW 2K restoration from a new 4K scan of the original negative, supervised and approved by writer/director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond

NEW Audio commentary with writer/director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd

NEW Audio commentary with authors Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Audio commentary with authors Stephen Jones and Kim Newman Audio commentary with director Bernard Rose, author Clive Barker, producer Alan Poul, and actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen, and Kasi Lemmons

Audio commentary with Bernard Rose, moderated by The Movie Crypt‘s Adam Green and Joe Lynch

“Sweets To The Sweet: The Candyman Mythos” featuring interviews with writer/director Bernard Rose, executive producer Clive Barker, actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, and Kasi Lemmons

“Clive Barker: Raising Hell” – An interview with author/artist/filmmaker Clive Barker

Interview with actor Tony Todd (2014)

Bernard Rose’s storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still gallery

Screenplay (BD-ROM)

DISC TWO (UNRATED CUT):

NEW 2K Restoration from a new 4K scan of the original negative with high definition inserts for the uncut footage from an archival film print

NEW "Be My Victim" – An interview with Tony Todd

NEW "It Was Always You, Helen" – An interview with Virginia Madsen

NEW "Reflection In The Mirror" – An interview with actor Kasi Lemmons

NEW "A Kid In Candyman" – An interview with actor DeJuan Guy

NEW "The Writing On The Wall: The Production Design Of Candyman" – An interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart

NEW "Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX Of Candyman" – Including interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe, and Mark Coulier

NEW "A Story To Tell: Clive Barker's The Forbidden" – Writer Douglas E. Winter on Clive Barker's seminal Books of Blood and Candyman's source story, The Forbidden

NEW "Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman" – A critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes

Fans who act fast will be able to purchase a Deluxe Collector’s Edition of the Blu-ray, which includes:

The collector’s edition Blu-Ray with slipcover

A limited edition 18″ x 24″ poster of the newly-designed art from artist Joel Robinson

A second slipcover — made exclusively for ShoutFactory.com — featuring newly-designed art from artist Laz Marquez

A limited edition 18″ x 24″ poster of the newly-designed art from artist Laz Marquez

Early shipping to arrive two weeks before the national street date

Head to Shout Factory’s website now to pre-order your copy today.

