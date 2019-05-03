Castle Rock Director Teases “More Tension” in Season 2

The first season of Castle Rock on Hulu took on the difficult task of blending a number of different elements of iconic Stephen King storylines to tell a story that honored the spirit of his works without directly replicating them. Featuring faces both fresh and familiar, the series managed to pull off King’s iconic blend of humor, heart, and horror, making for one of the more unique genre experiences of the year. The second season of the series has begun production, which will tell an all-new story that is centered in the fictional Maine town. Director Greg Yaitanes recently teased what fans could expect in the new season.

“We wanted to evolve the look on a visual level, and move [more] and be with characters more,” Yaitanes shared with IndieWire. “One of the things that worked well with [Season One episode] ‘The Queen‘ was point of view. That episode had a strong point of view of character, so [we’re] bringing that into Annie’s story and giving the show […] more urgency this year, more tension. We’re taking the things that worked well in Season One and taking them up a level.”

Of the many notable details we’ve heard about the upcoming season, one is that Annie Wilkes, the antagonist from Misery, will play a vital role, portrayed by Lizzy Caplan.

“To come back this year to launch a new season, a new story, a new cast — it was epic,” the director admitted. “Just to be able to geek out and be responsible for Annie Wilkes’ origin story, that’s my Stephen King nerd dream come true.”

Another exciting inclusion in the upcoming season is Jerusalem’s Lot, a location from the novel Salem’s Lot. That story featured a man returning to the town where he grew up, only to learn that vampires have invaded the sleepy town. While this will expand the scope of the series, Yaitanes promised we’ll see more of the titular town.

“We’re seeing more of Castle Rock than we did last year. It’s set back in the town,” Yaitanes confirmed. “We’re going back to familiar places, and [also] new places the story didn’t touch on.”

