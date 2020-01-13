Celebrate Chucky TV Show by Watching First Child’s Play Movie for Free

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the long in-development TV series about everyone’s favorite killer doll, Chucky, was officially happening! Following its official series order, the new show will premiere on SYFY at a later date with creator Don Mancini, who wrote all of the original Chucky movies, serving as showrunner. With the new series, the plot thread that has moved throughout the seven main Chucky movies (not counting the 2019 reboot) will continue, and what better way to get ready for it than watching the first film in the series? The first Child’s Play movie is officially available to watch for free (with ads) on YouTube and you can watch it in the player above!

The TV series, officially titled simply “Chucky,” will tell its own storyline while also picking up the pieces from the fallout of the seventh Chucky movie, Cult of Chucky, That film in the series saw the character split across multiple Chucky dolls while also inhabiting the body of a human, his goal since the first movie, and reunited with Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany. The official synopsis for the series reads:

“After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Mancini previously opened up about what made him consider a TV series for the character, saying the prospect of a multi-episode arc offered a unique freedom not found in the feature films.

“Just from having worked on Hannibal and Channel Zero… I saw an opportunity to reinvent the franchise yet again,” Mancini shared with the Post Mortem Podcast. “One of the things that has kept the franchise alive and thriving for so long is that we’ve reinvented it in different ways, by making it a comedy, and then back to horror. But the sheer storytelling real estate of doing eight to 10 episodes… will allow us to delve into characters and relationships in a way that we’re never afforded in just a 90-minute movie. That’s really exciting to me. We’re going to be able to explore different avenues with different characters that are among fan favorites. A lot of times people will say, ‘What’s Tiffany’s back story?’ and ‘What about Glen or Glenda?’ All these different avenues. Now we have a way of exploring all of this, and that’s really exciting.”

No official word has been revealed on who will return for the series, but it’s expected that Brad Douriff will once again reprise as the voice of Chucky.

