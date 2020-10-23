Children of the Corn Remake Could Finally Get Release This Fall

Especially in the last decade, a number of Stephen King adaptations have earned a lot of attention from horror fans, while other projects have flown under the radar. One of the lesser-known projects is a new adaptation of his "Children of the Corn" short story, which was filmed in Australia back in 2020. Despite the love for the original short story, the film has only earned a handful of screenings in various markets in different parts of the world, though a listing for the project on the production company behind the film's website could confirm that it will finally be released this fall.

ANVL Entertainment's website notes that the film is "(Awaiting Release) – Fall 2022." Whether the film could debut in theaters, on streaming platforms, or on physical media is yet to be determined.

Stephen King's official website describes the original short story, "Burt and Vicky are traveling through Nebraska on their way to California on a vacation meant to save their failing marriage. After being involved in an accident in which they run over a young boy who ran into the road, they take the body to Gaitlin, a small isolated community nearby. The story centers on their encounters with the strange citizens of Gaitlin and the entity they call 'He Who Walks Behind the Rows.'"

The new film stars Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, and Bruce Spence.

When this production wrapped, producer Lucas Foster shared with Variety that this version of the story has "almost nothing to do with" the 1984 adaptation. "We went back to the [King] story and free-associated from there," the filmmaker clarified.

Likely one reason that the Children of the Corn franchise has fallen by the wayside of fan attention is that, following the original 1984 film, there were nine subsequent entries, with only the first sequel earning a theatrical release as all others went straight to video.

General audiences aren't the only ones who grew tired of the series, as even King himself has expressed his lack of interest in the long-running series.

"I guess there are a number of pictures that I feel like, a little bit like, yuck," King shared with Deadline back in 2016. "There's one, Graveyard Shift, that was made in the '80s. Just kind of a quick exploitation picture. I could do without all of the Children of the Corn sequels. I actually like the original pretty well. I thought they did a pretty good job on that. Of the smaller pictures, the best one is probably Cujo, with Dee Wallace."

Stay tuned for details on the new Children of the Corn.

Are you hoping the film gets released? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror