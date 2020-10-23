Elijah Wood Still Interested in Developing Nightmare on Elm Street, Children of the Corn Reboots

✖

While many fans might know him for his fantastical work in the Lord of the Rings film series, Elijah Wood has both starred in and helped produce a number of horror films with SpectreVision, which has largely focused on bringing original stories to life. However, Wood is also a big fan of horror projects, recently confirming that he's still interested in possibly developing a new take on Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street for a new generation, or possibly a new adaptation of Stephen King's Children of the Corn. Fans can next see Wood in No Man of God, which premieres Friday, June 11th at 8 p.m. ET at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"We, personally, have talked a lot about, internally, Elm Street and how incredible it would be to play in that universe again and see that universe, to see Freddy [Krueger] and just that concept be explored again," Wood confirmed with ComicBook.com. "That's something that we're fascinated in. Obviously, that is not a lesser-known, smaller thing that should be remade into a big one. But another one that I feel is exciting, I know that there's already a remake coming out, but we still really love Children of the Corn. I feel like that would be an exciting thing to ... from the ground up, taking it from the novel, not remaking the movie, but actually take the short story and flesh that out in an interesting way."

The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has earned seven proper films since 1984, while also earning the crossover Freddy vs. Jason and a remake in 2010. King's novel has since inspired 11 adaptations, the most recent of which debuted last year.

Wood also pointed out that, while one of his favorite horror movies is much more obscure, he wishes more people would see it, though likely not through a remake.

"One of my favorite movies, and not something I necessarily want to remake, but one of my favorite movies that was direct to VHS during the great direct to VHS horror explosion of the 1980s, there's a movie called 'Truth or Dare?: A Critical Madness' by Tim Ritter," the actor pointed out. "I think it sticks out in my mind because I saw it when I was six and it just left an impression on me. But, I genuinely love it. And I've introduced it to so many people and it has its fans. It is not that obscure, but I don't know that I'd want to remake it. When I think about these lesser-known movies, that one always really sticks out as a special little gem."

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. No Man of God is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and an incarcerated Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

