‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Star Shares Frightening Prank Video

The new reboot of Child’s Play is looking to take the title literally, as star Brian Tyree Henry shared a video of some of his younger co-stars pranking him on the set. You can check out the video below.

In the video, it seems as though Tyree is meant to burst into a disturbing scene, only for his child co-stars to startle him to hilarious results. The actor included the catchphrase “Friends ’til the end,” which is one of the film’s killer doll’s signature sayings.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.” The film will be directed by Lars Klevberg.

The original film debuted in 1988 and focused on a killer who is fatally injured during a robbery attempt, using his final moments to perform a voodoo ritual that allows his spirit to inhabit a pint-sized doll. When that doll is gifted to a young boy, the murderous Charles Lee Ray uses the toy as a conduit to continue his murderous ways.

The franchise has earned seven films total, all of which have been written by Don Mancini, produced by David Kirschner, and feature Brad Dourif as the voice of the killer doll. Mancini also directed the last three installments and has teased that a TV series is on the way.

Since the announcement of Child’s Play getting a reboot, reactions from fans have been mixed. One response is that fans are looking forward to a major studio developing their own incarnation of the property, potentially reviving interest in the series, as compared to the recent straight-to-video releases. The other response, however, is that, with Mancini, Kirschner, and Dourif all continuing to develop new projects with the characters, a studio shouldn’t be attempting to interfere with that and should allow the creators to develop whatever they wanted with a larger budget.

Another controversial issue about the new film is that early reports are claiming that the film will be devoid of the supernatural premise and will instead use A.I. within a toy as the motivations of the murders.

With the first look at the new Chucky last month, reactions only became more divisive.

Stay tuned for details about the Child’s Play reboot.

