Child’s Play Star Mark Hamill Shares Which Impressions He’d Practice as a Kid

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but he's also had a long and lucrative career in voice-acting. He's voiced Batman's nemesis, the Joker, in various animated projects since 1992 and has lent his voice to plenty of other series and games. His latest big role is voicing Chucky in the horror reboot of Child's Play. Hamill recently shared an article from The Ringer about his voice-acting career and included which impressions he'd practice in his youth.

"My parents were alarmed I spent hours working on my impressions of Bela Lugosi, Bullwinkle, Jerry Lewis, Daffy Duck, Richard Nixon, Boris Karloff, Yogi Bear, etc. 'Funny voices won't help you later in life when you need to get a job.' #FollowYourHeart 😍," Hamill wrote.

Tons of people commented on the post to praise the actor's successful career.

"You give hope and inspiration to countless little weirdos," @AGuyInChair wrote.

"Follow your dreams and you too can voice a psychotic doll," @thedcd joked.

"I love the fact that you worked hard hours to get those impressions down because look at how far you've come since then. One of the best, and one of my favorite, voice actors I got to enjoy growing up and still do. Keep going, Mark," @xImperialQueenx replied.

Recently, Child's Play producer, Seth Grahame-Smith, spoke with CinemaBlend about the new movie, sharing what fans can expect from the horror reboot.

"We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he's Charles Lee Ray and he's just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll," he explained.

"[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size - very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I'd say, the primary things we're going for."

The new Child's Play is now playing in theaters everywhere.