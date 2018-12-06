Fan Creates ‘Escape From New York’ Parody of ‘Christmas Chronicles’

Netflix subscribers have been gushing about the Kurt Russell-starring holiday film The Christmas Chronicles, in which Russell stars as Santa, with some fans preferring the actor’s long history of genre films. Luckily, one fan combined the Netflix original with Russell’s Escape from New York for the perfect mash-up poster.

We know what Christmas Chronicles REALLY is, @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EAw9z0ix2v — Post Mortem Podcast (@PostMortemMG) December 6, 2018

Posted on Twitter by filmmaker Mick Garris, the poster combines Russell’s Snake Plissken with Santa Clause, resulting in “Santa Plissken.” The new hero is armed with a cache of weapons and dons his iconic eye patch, with the new film being titled “Escape from the North Pole.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the above image might be the poster many Kurt Russell fans only dream of, we won’t be surprised if The Christmas Chronicles gets some sort of sequel, given its immense popularity in the short time it has been available. According to Netflix, the film was streamed 20 million times in its first week.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix‘s chief content officer, shared the details at UBS’s 2018 Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, detailing that Kurt Russell has “never had as many people see one of his movies in the first week ever.”

“Even in his successful career, he’s never had that many people see one of his movies in the first week ever,” Sarandos continued, per Business Insider. “That’s a testimony to what we can bring to the market for storytellers today that we couldn’t have ten years ago.”

While it’s difficult to make a direct comparison between streaming views and a theatrical viewing, Sarandos did offer an interesting perspective when it came to how many people watched the new movie.

“If every one of those [20 million streams] was a movie ticket purchase, that’s a $200 million opening week,” Sarandos noted. “Even movies that go on to $1 billion don’t typically do that in the first week.”

The Christmas Chronicles is a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) and director Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie), tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.

The Christmas Chronicles is available now.

Would you like to see this fictional movie become a reality? Let us know in the comments below!