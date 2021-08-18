Coraline Returning to Theaters for One-Night-Only Event

✖

Fathom Events is partnering with Hot Topic to bring the LAIKA Studios' stop-motion animated film, Coraline, back into theaters for one day only. Coraline is Henry Selick's (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James, And The Giant Peach) adaptation of Neil Gaiman's (The Sandman) novella of the same name. The August 24th event also includes bonus content and the never-before-seen animation test footage featured on the film's new Shout Factory Blu-ray release. Tickets are on sale now. Fans can also show their love of Coraline on Instagram using a button-eyed filter for a chance to win a Coraline prize pack from Shout Factory. Check out the synopsis and trailer for Coraline below:

"A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life – only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic and Mary Sandell. Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick."

Coraline was initially released in theaters in 2009, earning $124.6 million at the box office, and has since become a cult favorite. The film earned the Annie Awards for Best Music in an Animated Feature Production, Best Character Design in an Animated Feature Production, Best Production Design in an Animated Feature Production, and Best Animated Feature Film nominations from the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

Given its popularity, some wonder why Gaiman hasn't penned a sequel. Having squashed rumors of a live-action adaptation in 2019, Gaiman addressed the lack of a sequel earlier this year.

"I'm waiting for a Coraline story that's as good as or better than Coraline," Gaiman said in response to a fan's inquiry on Twitter. "There's no point in making something less than the first book or movie."

The Coraline re-release is part of Shout Factory's new LAIKA Studios Blu-ray collection, including their other movies like Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman, The Missing Link, and The BoxTrolls. Gaiman's work has made its way to television, with Amazon Prime Video picking up the second season of Good Omens and an Anansi Boys adaptation. Netflix is also priming its adaptation of The Sandman. Despite Starz canceling American Gods, Gaiman still intends to finish the series' story.