Neil Gaiman Addresses Live-Action Coraline Rumors

Twitter rumors can spread like wildfire, which is exactly what happened yesterday when people on the site believed a live-action remake of Coraline was coming. If you visited the social media platform early yesterday, you probably saw a hoard of fans of the 2009 film protesting the idea. Finally, Neil Gaiman, the author of the book the film was based on, chimed in to let everyone know a remake is not happening. After some investigation, Twitter started to realize that the whole thing probably started because someone was having fun fan-casting a hypothetical live-action version. Their tweet blew up and some accidental confusion ensued. Here’s Gaiman’s first tweet about the mayhem:

If anyone has any idea where this “live action Coraline” nonsense started can you send me a link? All I can see is thousands of upset people who have apparently all heard it from each other. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 16, 2019

And here he is adding that even if the idea had been on people’s minds, it certainly wouldn’t happen after the backlash:

All I’m seeing is literally thousands of Tweets from people going “No!”. I think it’s had the opposite effect. If it had ever crossed anyone’s mind (it hadn’t) it would now not be a thing. https://t.co/Pr82XhZWdP — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 16, 2019

According to the Twitter Moment, it’s suspected that this tweet fan-casting Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things is what started it all:

Hear me out,,, Live action Coraline with Natalia Dyer as Coraline pic.twitter.com/X5MGO6CiOh — Ash 🌻 (@ash_nevermind) July 9, 2019

As you can see, they were just having some fun!

Here’s a small sample of the backlash tweets:

coraline took almost 2 years to make. thats 2 whole years of not only moving little tiny body parts frame by frame but hair, faces, etc. to get the finished product. the animated movie in itself is such a masterpiece that a live action version would be so unecessary. — justine (@biticonjustine) July 16, 2019

Get that idea for a Coraline live action movie out of your head right this minute — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) July 16, 2019

Gaiman chimed in a couple more times, too:

If I ever come up with a Coraline story better than Coraline. https://t.co/WW1YR51G1W — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 16, 2019

Although, there were some people who were actually into the idea:

Hear me out: A live action Coraline but it’s tru to the original novella so it’s DARK dark. — Sofía (@mygskeyboard) July 11, 2019

i dont understand what would be so bad about coraline being live action ? — 𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗍𝗒 (@hsvioIet) July 16, 2019

While Gaiman made it clear that his creation isn’t taking the route Disney has with many of their classic animated films (next up, The Lion King), you can still catch a new adaptation of one of his beloved books. Good Omens was recently adapted for Amazon, and fan’s of the author have given it their stamp of approval. You can read ComicBook.com’s review here.

Coraline is currently available to stream on Netflix.