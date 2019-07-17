Horror

Neil Gaiman Addresses Live-Action Coraline Rumors

Twitter rumors can spread like wildfire, which is exactly what happened yesterday when people on […]

Twitter rumors can spread like wildfire, which is exactly what happened yesterday when people on the site believed a live-action remake of Coraline was coming. If you visited the social media platform early yesterday, you probably saw a hoard of fans of the 2009 film protesting the idea. Finally, Neil Gaiman, the author of the book the film was based on, chimed in to let everyone know a remake is not happening. After some investigation, Twitter started to realize that the whole thing probably started because someone was having fun fan-casting a hypothetical live-action version. Their tweet blew up and some accidental confusion ensued. Here’s Gaiman’s first tweet about the mayhem:

And here he is adding that even if the idea had been on people’s minds, it certainly wouldn’t happen after the backlash:

According to the Twitter Moment, it’s suspected that this tweet fan-casting Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things is what started it all:

As you can see, they were just having some fun!

Here’s a small sample of the backlash tweets:

Gaiman chimed in a couple more times, too:

Although, there were some people who were actually into the idea:

While Gaiman made it clear that his creation isn’t taking the route Disney has with many of their classic animated films (next up, The Lion King), you can still catch a new adaptation of one of his beloved books. Good Omens was recently adapted for Amazon, and fan’s of the author have given it their stamp of approval. You can read ComicBook.com’s review here.

Coraline is currently available to stream on Netflix.

