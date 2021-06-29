Good Omens Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

✖

In a surprising move, Amazon has renewed Good Omens for a second season. The move is surprising because the first season was billed as a miniseries adapting the one Good Omens novel, co-written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Despite Amazon hinting at a desire to extend the series previously, it still comes as a bit of a shock since the first season covered the novel's entirety. The second season will have to develop a new story for its angelic and demonic duo. David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) will return to play the demon Crowley. Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex, Quiz) returns as the angel Aziraphale. While it may have an original story, Good Omens' second season won't venture too far from the original's themes as it once again sees Crowley and Aziraphale teaming up to save humanity from the apocalypse.

The first season of Good Omens debuted in 2019, won a Nebula Award and Hugo Award, and earned a Peabody Award nomination. The new season, comprised of six episodes, is set to begin production in Scotland later this year. Amazon did not name a release window.

What glorious (and dangerous) trouble will our favorite angel and demon find themselves in this time? 😇😈 Good news! #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/cFJQMo0Vkj — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 29, 2021

The second season finds Crowley and Aziraphale living amongst the humans in London's Soho. Things begin to get apocalyptic again “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery,” according to Amazon.

“The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally," Tennant said in the press release. "As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”

Gaiman served as showrunner for the first season of Good Omens, fulfilling his and Pratchett's dream of bringing their apocalyptic comedy to television. Gaiman returns as executive producer and co-showrunner on season two, sharing showrunner duties with Douglas Mackinnon, who directed the first season.

“Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side,” Mackinnon said.

Gaiman has written before about how he and his co-writer would handle a Good Omens television series. He referred to a planned sequel that he and the late Pratchett never got around to writing.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next,” Gaiman said.

What do you think of Good Omens coming back for a second season? Let us know in the comments. Good Omens' first season is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.