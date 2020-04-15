Creepshow Season 2 Episode Count Confirmed

The first season of Shudder‘s Creepshow consisted of six episodes, as each installment featured two stories from a different set of filmmakers, with JoBlo confirming that the second season will replicate that model and once again consist of six episodes featuring 12 tales of terror. The series was developed by Greg Nicotero as a tribute to the 1982 film from director George Romero and writer Stephen King, embracing a campy and comedic spirit while also attempting to frighten viewers. Nicotero confirmed that, despite hoping a second season could be longer, budgetary constraints resulted in the sophomore season featuring six episodes.

“We read a lot of stuff for Season Two because, of course, we had an inordinate amount of submissions from everybody that had seen Season One, and was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this, I want to be apart of this,’” Nicotero shared with the outlet. “I was hoping that for Season Two, we would have gotten a bigger pickup, maybe eight or 10 episodes. But you know, Shudder is still new to the game in terms of the amount of money they can to put towards multiple shows. So I was hoping that we would have gotten more, but honestly, trying to fit Creepshow into the hiatus of The Walking Dead, six episodes does fit well before I have to go back to my other job.”

Nicotero also noted that, like the debut season, the new episodes would be a blend of all-new material and adaptations of previously published stories.

“There are probably four or five stories that have been published and a bunch more, maybe seven, that were pitches,” Nicotero shared. “It was really people submitting stories, rather than having stories that have been previously published. My goal was to make sure that we had enough variety that every time you watch an episode, you are getting a different meal. One would be pizza, and one would be Chinese, and then one would be Bob’s Big Boy. I wanted there to be a different experience for every single story, and that was the goal.”

Earlier this year, Nicotero took to social media to confirm that production on the series had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s unclear if the second season will be completed in time to debut this fall.

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Creepshow.

