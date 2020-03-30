Creepshow Showrunner Confirms Season 2 Production Delayed, Shares Look at Massive Spider Puppet

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted a number of highly anticipated movie and TV productions across the globe, with showrunner of Shudder's Creepshow Greg Nicotero confirming that the second season of the series has been halted indefinitely. This news is sure to disappoint fans of the anthology series, with Nicotero also offering a glimpse at a massive spider puppet that will be utilized for an episode, surely building anticipation even further for the upcoming series and making the indefinite delay feel even more disappointing. There's no indication of when production on the series could resume, but many fans of the streaming service expected the second season to debut this fall.

"Even though filming for CREEPSHOW season 2 is delayed, I wanted to give you a little glimpse at one of the puppets IN PROGRESS before 'the pause,'" the showrunner shared on Instagram. "A wee bit more hair work and need to connect controllers for body and mandible articulation. It’s tough to get too close to this cause I am terrified of spiders but good therapy I guess."

The series is inspired by the 1982 film of the same name, which was directed by George Romero and written by Stephen King. One difference between the film and the TV series is that the latter enlisted various writers and directors to helm each segment, with details about the filmmakers attached to Season Two yet to be revealed.

One thing we can expect from the new season is that those involved will be driven by their passion for the source material.

“I needed all these amazingly talented people because they’re part of the essence of what Creepshow is," Nicotero noted last summer of Season one. "I like the idea that you can watch the first Creepshow [movie], and the comic book closes at the end... and then you could watch episode one of our show, and it’s like opening a new comic book."

He added, "It’s not a reboot, it’s not a retelling. George [Romero] and Steve [King] were so ahead of their time, because of their love for EC Comics. The shit that I love, it’s the same stuff that we all love. It’s Jaws, and Dawn of the Dead, and Salem’s Lot. The stuff that I could watch or read a hundred times. And now we have Creepshow — it comes, for me, from a place of love. I love this stuff so much. We’re all here for the same reason, and I’m grateful for the fans that support this.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Creepshow.

