Dave Bautista Reveals What Really Bothers Him When Watching Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is officially available to watch on Netflix and stars Dave Bautista as a zombie-killing badass. The movie's cast is vast, but there's one star who folks have been especially curious to see in the movie and that's Tig Notaro. Director Zack Snyder had already filmed the movie with Chris D'Elia but decided to cut him from the film after he was accused of sexually harassing underage girls. Snyder ended up going back and replacing him with Notaro, which means Bautista never got the chance to meet her. During a recent interview with Vulture, he talked about how that's his big regret of the movie.

"It was weird, because, you know, I wasn't there. And when I watch it, I feel like I was there. There's a connection that's missing there. But I don't feel like the movie misses a beat. Anybody who doesn't know that that's the case won't pick up on it at all. Tig fits right in, and her chemistry fits right in," Bautista shared.

"What really bothers me, when I watch this film — it bothers me that I don't know Tig. I feel like I should know her. I want to meet her, and I want to hug her and tell her how amazing she was in the film. I've been able to do that with all my other co-stars, and I haven't been able to do it with Tig because I haven't met her yet. I think she's amazing and is incredible in the film," he added.

Recently, Snyder was talking to UPROXX about Notaro's role in Army of the Dead, and said adding her into the movie after the fact was an "awesome exercise."

"Maybe I’ll get some kind of technical award as a DP for putting her in that movie because that part was hard," Snyder, who served as his own Director of Photography, shared. "It was funny because I shot the movie in a really super organic way, and I was like, oh, this is going to be cool, available light, and it’s going to be minimal and all this. And then cut to me on the stage, I have to recreate that in the most sterile circumstance possible with the most lights and the most everything. And so it was interesting. You have to really understand where the light is all the time to make it match, and you light the green screens correctly, it’s really problematic, but it was good. It was fun. It was an awesome exercise. And Tig is awesome." He added, "I was shocked that she said yes, frankly. So that was the goodness for me, that she wanted to do it."

Army of the Dead is now playing in select theatres and is available to stream on Netflix.