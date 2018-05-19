Convention Celebrates 40th Anniversary of ‘Dawn of the Dead’ at Mall Filming Location

The Living Dead Weekend convention is celebrating the 40th anniversary of George Romero‘s Dawn of the Dead, often considered one of the defining chapters in zombie cinema. One of the unique aspects of the convention is it will be held in the mall in which the movie was filmed, making for an incredibly exciting experience. Check out the trailer for the event above.

“A fan convention like no other, celebrating the works of George A. Romero during the anniversary year of Dawn of the Dead. Featuring a reunion of both the place the movie takes place and all of the people who made it, from the lead actors to your favorite screen zombies, to the people behind the scenes that made it all happen. Featuring exhibits and guests from your favorite horror movies. It’s all here in the form of a huge fan gathering and convention.”

The filmmaker’s passing last year means he won’t get to experience the love shown by fans at the convention, yet Living Dead Weekend will spare no expense to give fans of the film a memorable memorial.

Some of the weekend’s events are as follows:

Celebrity Appearances

Movie Location Tours

Official Merchandise

Collectibles and Art

Exhibits and Panels

Photo Ops

Zombie fun and more!

Single day tickets begin at $15 with VIP packages available for $100.

The legacy of the filmmaker lives on, as it was announced earlier this year that the novel The Living Dead, which Romero was writing, will be completed by Daniel Kraus and released in 2019.

“I could talk all day about George. He’s the reason I’m a writer. He might be the reason I’m interested in art, period,” Kraus shared with Entertainment Weekly. “When I think back on all the artists who might have inspired me, I feel so lucky and so thankful that it was George — for his sense of humanity, his unacceptance of social injustice, his adamant refusal to let the human race off the hook.”

The book’s synopsis is as follows:

“Spread across three separate time periods and combining Romero’s biting social commentary with Kraus’s gift for the beautiful and grotesque, the book rockets forward as the zombie plague explodes, endures, and finally, in a shocking final act, begins to radically change.”

You can head to Brown Paper Tickets to learn more about the event, taking place June 8-10.

Will you be heading to the Monroeville mall? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

