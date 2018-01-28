‘Deep Blue Sea 2’ Trailer Released

Get ready for more shark-filled action, as the first trailer for Deep Blue Sea 2 has arrived.

The trailer, which you can check out above, gives fans an idea of what to expect for the upcoming direct-to-video film. Judging by the trailer, fans can expect the same mixture of underwater absurdity and gore that was found in the 1999 Deep Blue Sea.

In Deep Blue Sea 2, shark conservationist Dr. Misty Calhoun (Boogeyman 2‘s Danielle Savre) is invited to consult on a new, top secret project run by pharmaceutical billionaire Carl Durant (Aquaman‘s Michael Beach). When science meddles with the time-tested process of nature and nurture, the outcome can be deadly.

“We are a true sequel. We wanted to keep to the spirit of Deep Blue Sea and why people love it,” creative executive for Warner Bros Matt Bierman explained when the film was first announced. “The research that was used on the sharks in Deep Blue Sea 2 comes from the mythology and storyline of the first movie.”

“We have given the lead shark a personality and hope the fans will embrace that as it really helps the storytelling and the narrative in a way that first one didn’t.” Bierman continued. “Deep Blue Sea 2 has a slightly slower build but once the rubber band snaps things go boom really quickly!”

This is the latest of several attempts to create a Deep Blue Sea sequel, with the project initially penned by Jack Perez.

“The script is about this scientific research ship that is seized by Somali pirates, and a team of Navy SEALs have to go in and take them out,” Perez said of his scrapped idea. “The whole ship is basically a gigantic floating laboratory, with a maze of tunnels that the sharks can travel through that open up into tanks. My thinking was that this was Sgt. Rock vs. sharks, so I developed this platoon kind of based on my favorite Sgt. Rock characters. To a certain degree, it was similar to what they did in Predator; there were definitely echoes of that sort of motley group.”

Deep Blue Sea 2 does not currently have a release date, but is expected to be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital sometime in 2018.