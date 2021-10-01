Disney+ Hosting “Hallowstream” Drive-In Events With Spooky Screenings

Now that it’s officially October, Disney+ subscribers will be tuning in to the platform to check out the spooky and family-friendly offerings they have in hopes of getting into the spirit of the season, but for fans in the Los Angeles area, you’ll be able to check out in-person drive-in events honoring beloved titles. The upcoming event will not only be screening classics like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, but it will also feature screenings of all-new originals like Muppets Haunted Mansion and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Check out the complete breakdown of events below before the event kicks off on October 7th.

Per press release, “From October 7th-13th, Disney+ is kicking offspooky season with its Hallowstream Drive-In screening series at West Los Angeles College in Culver City, California. Featuring nightly screenings of the service’s beloved classic and new Originals and spooky surprises around every corner, Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In welcomes ghouls and goblins to enjoy the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more in a safe and entertaining experience. The week will kick off with the world premiere of Muppets Haunted Mansion before it starts streaming Friday, October 8th followed by six days of special screenings including an advanced screening of the new Disney+ Original series Just Beyond, debuting October 13th on the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The drive-in experience will be filled with Halloween classics including Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas while also brewing up some haunting new Disney+ Originals such as LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, in addition to Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Just Beyond. Fans can also enjoy more spooktacular screenings with The Simpsons ‘Treehouse of Horror” marathon, Disney Channel classics including The Proud Family‘s ‘A Hero For Halloween,’ and the new Disney Channel Original Movie Under Wraps, as well as not to be missed Marvel favorites such as WandaVision‘s ‘All-New Halloween Spooktacular!’ and What If…? ‘Zombies.’ Huluween will take over the Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In with a late night screening on Saturday, October 9th. The Huluween adult-only screening will be announced on Monday, October 4th. Each night of the drive-in will get started with a classic themed episode or short on the big screen.

“Capacity is extremely limited and reservations will be required to attend. Fans can register for complimentary tickets beginning Monday, October 4th at 10 a.m. PT, at www.disneyplus.com/drive-in. One registration is required for each vehicle, with a maximum of four guests per vehicle.

Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In Event 2021 Schedule:

Thursday, October 7th – Invite Only

7 p.m. – Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+ Original World Premiere)

Friday, October 8th – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4th

5 p.m. – Halloweentown

8:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, October 9th – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4th

2 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6 p.m. – Trick or Treat Triple Feature including Muppets Haunted Mansion, Behind The Attraction – “The Haunted Mansion,” and The Muppet Show – “Vincent Price”

10 p.m. – Huluween Takeover Night – Register beginning October 5th

Sunday, October 10th – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4th

4 p.m. – Under Wraps (2021)

8 p.m. – Trick or Treat Triple Feature including LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, WandaVision – “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”, and What If…? – “Zombies”

Monday, October 11th – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4th

5 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:30 p.m. – Frankenweenie

Tuesday, October 12th – Open to the public at limited capacity. Register beginning October 4th

7 p.m. – Just Beyond (Special Advanced Screening)

9:30 p.m. – The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

Wednesday, October 13th – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4th

5 p.m. – Disney Channel Throwback: The Proud Family and Twitches

9 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

You can head to www.disneyplus.com/drive-in for complete details before the event kicks off on October 7th.

Will you be checking out the event? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!