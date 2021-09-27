Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Halloween Special Poster Released

Disney+ has released a new poster for the LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Halloween special, which debuts on the streaming services this Friday, October 1st. Disney+ previously released the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer. The new spooky special, which follows last year’s holiday-themed special, takes the humor of LEGO’s animated stories and applies it to Star Wars’ scarier side. In the special, Darth Vader’s castle gets turned into a theme park, with his servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) treating it like his personal “Treehouse of Horror” as he attempts to scare visitors with his tales of the Sith. The trailer revealed the involvement of Kylo, Darth Maul, Poe Dameron, and other Star Wars favorites featured on the new poster. You can see it yourself below.

Vaneé’s stories featured in the special include “The Lost Boy,” which tells how a young Ben Solo first met Ren. “The Dueling Monstrosities” story imagines Darth Maul and General Grievous reborn. “The Wookiee’s Paw” shows what could have happened if Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes came true. Here’s the special’s official synopsis:

“After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.”

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales‘ voice cast includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. David Shayne is the writer and an executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler, and Jennifer Twiner McCarron also serve as executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are the producers. Production services are by Atomic Cartoons.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. LEGO Star Wars Terriyifying Tales debuts on Disney+ on October 1st.