R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond Gets First Trailer

R.L. Stine’s work is responsible for delighting and terrifying generations of readers — and now, we have the first look at the television adaptation of one of his most recent hits. On Thursday, Disney+ revealed the first trailer for Just Beyond, a live-action anthology series that will be inspired by Stine’s BOOM! Studios comic series of the same name. The eight-episode first season is expected to bring stories set in various spooky situations, with a cast that includes Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Captain Marvel), and Lexi Underwood (The First Lady, Little Fires Everywhere).

Just Beyond tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts, and parallel universes.

Just Beyond is executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions. David Walpert and Webb also serve as executive producers alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is a co-executive producer. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television studios, produces the series.

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” Graeme-Smith said when the series was announced. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” Stine shared. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

Just Beyond is expected to debut on Wednesday, October 13th, exclusively on Disney+.