Muppets Haunted Mansion Trailer Released By Disney+

Disney+ just gave fans a look at Muppets Haunted Mansion before it debuts on the service. In the trailer, Gonzo takes on the challenge of staying an entire night in the iconic Disney destination. There are references to both the Muppets’ long history and to all four Haunted Mansion attractions at the various theme parks. A highlight of this clip has to be a ghostly version of Fozzie getting crushed by the usual crowd of hecklers as he tries to provide some dinner entertainment. Disney is really pulling out all the stops for the first Halloween special featuring The Muppets. Miss Piggy and Kermit are also accounted for in this trailer as well. But, it really wouldn’t be a Muppet movie without some notable celebrity guest stars. This film seems to have them in spades. John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ed Asner and more. Halloween season has been a boost for all kinds of different projects and it looks no different for Muppets Haunted Mansion.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog wrote in an earlier statement. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Disney included a description of all the spooky times ahead with Muppets Haunted Mansion:

“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the “Muppets Haunted Mansion” includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience. This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.”

