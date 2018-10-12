‘Drag Me to Hell’ Blu-ray Special Features Details Released

Filmmaker Sam Raimi made a huge impact on the world of horror with his Evil Dead trilogy of films, a legacy which continues to be felt today. In 2009, the director gave us another blend of humor and supernatural horror with Drag Me to Hell, which Scream Factory will be honoring with a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray.

In the film, “Christine Brown (Alison Lohman, Officer Downe) is on her way to having it all: a devoted boyfriend (Justin Long, Jeepers Creepers), a hard-earned job promotion, and a bright future. But when she has to make a tough decision that evicts an elderly woman from her house, Christine becomes the victim of an evil curse. Now she has only three days to dissuade a dark spirit from stealing her soul before she is dragged to hell for an eternity of unthinkable torment. Director Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead Trilogy, Darkman) returns to the horror genre with a vengeance in the film that critics rave is ‘the most crazy, fun and terrifying horror movie in years’ (Owen Gleiberman, Entertainment Weekly)!”

The special features are as follows:

Disc One:

NEW HD Master Of The Theatrical Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate

Production Diaries – With Behind-the-scenes Footage And Interviews With Co-writer/director Sam Raimi, Actors Allison Lohman, Justin Long, David Paymer, Dileep Rao, Lorna Raver, Special Effects Guru Greg Nicotero, Director Of Photography Peter Deming, And More (35 Minutes)

Vintage Interviews With Director Sam Raimi And Actors Alison Lohman And Justin Long (33 Minutes)

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailer

Disc Two:

NEW HD Master Of The Unrated Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate

NEW To Hell And Back – An Interview With Actress Alison Lohman (12 Minutes)

NEW Curses! – An Interview With Actress Lorna Raver (16 Minutes)

NEW Hitting All The Right Notes – An Interview With Composer Christopher Young (17 Minutes)

Hitting All The Right Notes – An Interview With Composer Christopher Young (17 Minutes) Still Gallery

If the set alone isn’t enough to pique your interests, if you pre-order the set now through ShoutFactory, you will also get an 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new artwork, while supplies last.

Prior to Raimi returning for the STARZ series Ash vs. Evil Dead, Drag Me To Hell was the director’s first return to the world of horror that captured the absurd and frightening tone he explored in The Evil Dead, which makes this film a classic that all horror libraries should make space for.

Drag Me To Hell lands on Blu-ray February 13.

