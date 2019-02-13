Could Eli Roth Finally Be Making His ‘Thanksgiving’ Feature Film?

Eli Roth’s last film was the family-friendly horror film The House With a Clock in Its Walls, though a new report about his next project could bring to life a project fans have been waiting to see for more than a decade. The folks over at Bloody Disgusting have begun putting the pieces together that could confirm that Roth could finally be working on a feature film inspired by his Grindhouse trailer, Thanksgiving.

Production Weekly confirmed the outlet’s report from earlier this month that Roth would be filming an untitled horror film, with the site noting the project was for Miramax. Grindhouse, which was directed by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino, featuring fake trailers by Roth, Edgar Wright, and Rob Zombie, was a Miramax production. Another interesting connection is that production will be taking place in Massachusetts, with his Thanksgiving trailer depicting a serial killer running loose in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting detail about the untitled production is that the project was co-written by Jeff Rendell, who also co-wrote his Thanksgiving trailer. With the trailer being Rendell’s only writing credit on IMDb, we won’t be surprised if Roth recruited him to finally bring their fake trailer to life.

There are countless other explanations for what this production could be, but these various factors related to the production are sure to excite audiences. What else is worth noting is that the trailer debuted in 2007 and Roth’s subsequent projects, such as Green Inferno, Knock Knock, and Death Wish, haven’t resonated as strongly with the fans he established with Cabin Fever and Hostel, which could mean he hopes to return to his roots by bringing the fan-favorite project to life.

The idea that this could be a Thanksgiving film isn’t entirely fan speculation, as Roth himself has regularly expressed his interest in developing the project.

Back in 2007, Roth Shared with CinemaBlend, “Jeff has been working. I said that his deal is he has to work on the script while I’m promoting The Last Exorcism, and as soon as I’m done in mid-September he’s going to fly to California, we’re going to sit down, and bang out the script.”

During a Reddit AMA back in 2016, Roth admitted, “Have a draft not totally happy with. I want to put some more work into it so the film lives up to the trailer. We have the story and mythology cracked so now it’s about getting the kills right.”

Why Roth would keep this project a secret from fans is a mystery, though it’s possible he hopes to embrace his independent filmmaking roots and work with a small production team and surprise fans with actual footage from the production to announce the news.

Stay tuned for details on the untitled Eli Roth project.

Do you think we could be getting a Thanksgiving feature film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!